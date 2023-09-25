The Baltimore Ravens have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of September 25.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +180

+180 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.

Baltimore compiled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked ninth, surrendering 324.3 yards per contest.

The Ravens had a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.

As the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

In 12 games a season ago, Kenyan Drake rushed for 482 yards (40.2 per game) and four TDs.

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped lead the way with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +40000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns - +2200 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +3500 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2200 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +2200 11 November 16 Bengals - +2500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +550 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1000 18 January 7 Steelers - +3500

