Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the league as of September 25.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +180
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.
- Baltimore compiled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked ninth, surrendering 324.3 yards per contest.
- The Ravens had a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.
- As the underdog, Baltimore picked up just two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
- The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- On the ground, Jackson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 764 yards.
- In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, catching 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).
- In 12 games a season ago, Kenyan Drake rushed for 482 yards (40.2 per game) and four TDs.
- Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games.
- On defense last year, Roquan Smith helped lead the way with three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+40000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|L 22-19
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
