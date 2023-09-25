Quez Watkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Watkins had season stats last year which included 354 yards on 33 receptions (10.7 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus three carries for one yard. He was targeted 51 times.

Quez Watkins Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Jack Stoll (LP/ankle): 0 Rec DeVonta Smith (LP/hamstring): 11 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM

Watkins 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 354 146 3 10.7

Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Vikings 2 2 69 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 4 3 19 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 2 25 0 Week 10 Commanders 4 4 80 0 Week 11 @Colts 2 2 31 1 Week 12 Packers 5 3 35 1 Week 13 Titans 6 5 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 5 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bears 6 4 6 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5 1 19 0 Week 17 Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 4 2 14 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 2 1 8 0

