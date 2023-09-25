Will Quez Watkins Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quez Watkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. If you're looking for Watkins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Watkins had season stats last year which included 354 yards on 33 receptions (10.7 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus three carries for one yard. He was targeted 51 times.
Quez Watkins Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Jack Stoll (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
- DeVonta Smith (LP/hamstring): 11 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watkins 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|33
|354
|146
|3
|10.7
Watkins Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|2
|69
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|2
|2
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|6
|5
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|5
|4
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|6
|4
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|8
|0
