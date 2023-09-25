Olamide Zaccheaus Week 3 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
In Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), Olamide Zaccheaus and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Zaccheaus also contributed with 533 receiving yards on 40 grabs (on 61 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He delivered 33.3 receiving yards per contest.
Zaccheaus vs. the Buccaneers
- Zaccheaus vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Tampa Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.
- Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Last season, no player reeled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay.
- The 203.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Buccaneers' defense ranked 28th in league play last year by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Olamide Zaccheaus Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)
Zaccheaus Receiving Insights
- Zaccheaus went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in eight of 16 games last season (50.0%).
- He averaged 8.7 yards per target last year (31st in league), racking up 533 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.
- Zaccheaus scored a receiving touchdown three times last year, out of 16 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.
Zaccheaus' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Saints
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|11/10/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
