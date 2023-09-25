In Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), Olamide Zaccheaus and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Zaccheaus also contributed with 533 receiving yards on 40 grabs (on 61 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He delivered 33.3 receiving yards per contest.

Zaccheaus vs. the Buccaneers

Zaccheaus vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Tampa Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 29 players hauled in a TD pass.

Last season, no player reeled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay.

The 203.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the pass.

The Buccaneers' defense ranked 28th in league play last year by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Olamide Zaccheaus Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Zaccheaus Receiving Insights

Zaccheaus went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in eight of 16 games last season (50.0%).

He averaged 8.7 yards per target last year (31st in league), racking up 533 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.

Zaccheaus scored a receiving touchdown three times last year, out of 16 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Zaccheaus' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/27/2022 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 7 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

