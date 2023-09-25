Will Kenneth Gainwell Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Gainwell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. Trying to find Gainwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
The season stats for Gainwell last year included 53 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he had 23 receptions (29 targets) for 169 yards.
Kenneth Gainwell Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- Boston Scott (DNP/concussion): 6 Rush Att; 43 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Gainwell 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|53
|240
|4
|4.5
|29
|23
|169
|0
Gainwell Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|5
|20
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|7
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|5
|19
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|4
|22
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|7
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|8
|39
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|3
|15
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|3
|5
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|4
|17
|0
|4
|41
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|5
|35
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|12
|112
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|14
|48
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|7
|21
|0
|4
|20
|0
