Kenneth Gainwell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. Trying to find Gainwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

The season stats for Gainwell last year included 53 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he had 23 receptions (29 targets) for 169 yards.

Keep an eye on Gainwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kenneth Gainwell Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Ribs

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Eagles this week: Boston Scott (DNP/concussion): 6 Rush Att; 43 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Gainwell 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 53 240 4 4.5 29 23 169 0

Gainwell Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 5 20 1 2 12 0 Week 2 Vikings 2 7 0 1 11 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 5 19 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3 20 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 1 3 0 1 8 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 22 1 3 16 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 7 0 1 5 0 Week 11 @Colts 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Packers 8 39 1 1 7 0 Week 13 Titans 3 15 0 3 38 0 Week 14 @Giants 0 0 0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 3 5 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 4 17 0 4 41 0 Week 17 Saints 0 0 0 2 17 0 Week 18 Giants 5 35 0 1 7 0 Divisional Giants 12 112 1 1 9 0 Championship Game 49ers 14 48 0 2 26 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 7 21 0 4 20 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.