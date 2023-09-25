Kenneth Gainwell will be facing the fourth-best run defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Gainwell posted a solid stat line last year, rushing for 240 yards on 53 carries (14.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Gainwell vs. the Buccaneers

Gainwell vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run D, the Buccaneers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Buccaneers didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Gainwell will see the Buccaneers squad that gave up 120.7 rushing yards per game last season and was 15th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

A year ago, the Buccaneers ranked 10th in league play in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Last year Gainwell hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Eagles, who were second in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.

Gainwell rushed for a score in four of his games last year, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

In three of his 11 games last season (27.3%), Gainwell went over on receiving yards prop bets.

Last year he racked up 5.8 yards per target (29 targets, 169 yards).

In 17 games last season, Gainwell had no receiving touchdowns.

Gainwell's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 9/11/2022 Week 1 5 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/9/2022 Week 5 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/3/2022 Week 9 4 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/14/2022 Week 10 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/20/2022 Week 11 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/27/2022 Week 12 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 1/1/2023 Week 17 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 5 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 12 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 14 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

