Jalen Hurts will be facing the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Hurts has passed for 363 yards (181.5 per game) this season, connecting on 71.4% of his throws with two TD passes with one INT. With his legs, Hurts has 72 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 21 totes, delivering 36.0 rushing yards per game.

Hurts vs. the Buccaneers

Hurts vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 186.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 186.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more touchdown passes to one quarterback in 2023.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 248.5 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have scored three touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 235.5 (-115)

235.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has not exceeded his passing yards prop total this year in two games.

The Eagles have passed 43.4% of the time and run 56.6% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

With 56 attempts for 363 passing yards, Hurts is 22nd in NFL play with 6.5 yards per attempt.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has 80.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Hurts has attempted two passes in the red zone (13.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his two games played this season.

Hurts has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has three red zone carries for 23.1% of the team share (his team runs on 86.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 18-for-23 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 2 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 22-for-33 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

