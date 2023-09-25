Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. Seeking Stoll's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Stoll had season stats last year that included 123 yards on 11 receptions (11.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted 14 times.

Jack Stoll Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week: DeVonta Smith (LP/hamstring): 11 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Stoll 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 11 123 49 0 11.2

Stoll Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 21 0 Week 8 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 1 13 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 11 0 Week 11 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 13 Titans 3 3 41 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 2 20 0 Week 15 @Bears 1 1 6 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 1 5 0

