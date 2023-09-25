Will Jack Stoll Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jack Stoll was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. Seeking Stoll's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Stoll had season stats last year that included 123 yards on 11 receptions (11.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted 14 times.
Jack Stoll Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Eagles this week:
- DeVonta Smith (LP/hamstring): 11 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Stoll 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|11
|123
|49
|0
|11.2
Stoll Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|1
|5
|0
