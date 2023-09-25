A match in the China Open quarterfinals is next up for Grigor Dimitrov, and he will face Jannik Sinner. Dimitrov's odds are the fifth-best in the field at +2000 to win this event at National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 China Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dimitrov at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Dimitrov's Next Match

On Monday, October 2 at 9:00 AM ET, Dimitrov will face Sinner in the quarterfinals, after getting past Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Dimitrov is currently listed at +225 to win his next contest against Sinner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Dimitrov? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov defeated Rune 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday in the Round of 16.

Through 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dimitrov is yet to win a title, and his record is 38-20.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has gone 21-12.

Dimitrov has played 23.8 games per match in his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has played 23.8 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 27.1% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his games on serve and 25.2% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.