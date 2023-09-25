The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Eagles were 7-2 at home and 7-1 away.

When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.

In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-3.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick collected 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +8000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +12500 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +15000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1000 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +12500 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +550 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1000 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +12500 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +12500

