Eagles Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +700.
Eagles Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: -140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Philadelphia Betting Insights
- Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Eagles games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Philadelphia surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).
- Last season the Eagles were 7-2 at home and 7-1 away.
- When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.
- In the NFC East the Eagles were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-3.
Eagles Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts threw for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.
- Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.
- A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.
- DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Haason Reddick collected 16.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 49 tackles.
Eagles Player Futures
2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Patriots
|W 25-20
|+8000
|2
|September 14
|Vikings
|W 34-28
|+8000
|3
|September 25
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|12
|November 26
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|49ers
|-
|+550
|14
|December 10
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 25
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
