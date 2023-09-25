Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. Seeking Smith's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 178 yards on 11 receptions (16.2 per catch) and two TDs.
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Eagles have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jack Stoll (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|11
|178
|37
|2
|16.2
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
