DeVonta Smith was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. Seeking Smith's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 178 yards on 11 receptions (16.2 per catch) and two TDs.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Eagles have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jack Stoll (LP/ankle): 0 Rec Quez Watkins (DNP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 17 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 11 178 37 2 16.2

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1

