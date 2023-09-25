DeVonta Smith will be running routes against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Smith has 11 receptions for a team-leading 178 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 15 times.

Smith vs. the Buccaneers

Smith vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 45.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 45.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 248.5 yards per outing this year, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Buccaneers' defense is 11th in the NFL by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Smith has 26.8% of his team's target share (15 targets on 56 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 11.9 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in all two games this year, but he hasn't put up any multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

