Dallas Goedert has a favorable matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 (Monday, 7:15 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 248.5 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Goedert has six catches for 22 yards this year. He has been targeted eight times.

Goedert vs. the Buccaneers

Goedert vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 92 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 92 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

Three players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 248.5 yards per contest this year, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 11th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (three total passing TDs).

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-111)

Goedert Receiving Insights

After two attempts, Goedert will be aiming to hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this season.

Goedert has received 14.3% of his team's 56 passing attempts this season (eight targets).

He has 22 receiving yards on eight targets to rank 154th in NFL play with 2.8 yards per target.

Goedert does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

