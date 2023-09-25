D'Andre Swift has a tough matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 (Monday, 7:15 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 54 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Swift has taken 29 carries for a team-high 178 yards (89.0 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone one time. Swift also helps out as a receiver, catching four balls for 6 yards (3.0 ypg).

Swift vs. the Buccaneers

Swift vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games The Buccaneers have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 54 rushing yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have surrendered one passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks sixth in the NFL.

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift hit his rushing yards over once in two games played this season.

The Eagles, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 43.4% of the time while running 56.6%.

His team has attempted 73 rushes this season. He's taken 29 of those carries (39.7%).

Swift has one rushing touchdown this year in two games played.

He has 20.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has seven carries in the red zone (53.8% of his team's 13 red zone rushes).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Swift Receiving Insights

So far this season, Swift hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Swift has received 8.9% of his team's 56 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has been targeted five times, averaging 1.2 yards per target (157th in NFL).

Swift, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 28 ATT / 175 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

