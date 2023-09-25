Will Boston Scott Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Boston Scott did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Scott's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 3, Scott has six carries for 43 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 7.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has one reception (one target) for seven yards.
Boston Scott Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Eagles have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kenneth Gainwell (LP/ribs): 14 Rush Att; 54 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Scott 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|6
|43
|0
|7.2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Scott Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
