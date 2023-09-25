Boston Scott did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're looking for Scott's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 3, Scott has six carries for 43 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 7.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has one reception (one target) for seven yards.

Keep an eye on Scott's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Boston Scott Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Eagles have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Kenneth Gainwell (LP/ribs): 14 Rush Att; 54 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Scott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 43 0 7.2 1 1 7 0

Scott Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 7 0 Week 2 Vikings 5 40 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.