Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 215 home runs.

Fueled by 503 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 801 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Justin Verlander (11-8) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Verlander has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

