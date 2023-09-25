A.J. Brown Week 3 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
A.J. Brown will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.
Brown has pulled down 11 passes on 16 targets for 108 yards, averaging 54.0 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Brown and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Brown vs. the Buccaneers
- Brown vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games
- Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.
- Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.
- The 248.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs conceded so far this year.
Watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Fubo!
A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-128)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brown Receiving Insights
- Brown has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.
- Brown has been targeted on 16 of his team's 56 passing attempts this season (28.6% target share).
- He has 108 receiving yards on 16 targets to rank 71st in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.
- Brown, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Brown's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Vikings
|9/14/2023
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.