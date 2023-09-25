A.J. Brown will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brown has pulled down 11 passes on 16 targets for 108 yards, averaging 54.0 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Buccaneers

Brown vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 248.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs conceded so far this year.

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-128)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Brown has been targeted on 16 of his team's 56 passing attempts this season (28.6% target share).

He has 108 receiving yards on 16 targets to rank 71st in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Brown, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

