The Houston Texans right now have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +75000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Insights

Houston covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Texans games went over the point total.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

The Texans lost every game at home last year, but they had three wins away from home.

The Texans were 3-2-1 in the AFC South and 3-8-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

Mills also ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

Devin Singletary rushed for 819 yards (51.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games for the Bills last season.

Singletary also had 38 receptions for 280 yards and one TD.

Dameon Pierce ran for 939 yards (72.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Pitre registered 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions in 17 games last year.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1200 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +4000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +2800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +25000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2000 11 November 19 Cardinals - +100000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +12500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +6600 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +4000 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

