Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Woods' stats below.

Woods' season stats include 131 yards on 12 receptions (10.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.

Robert Woods Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Texans this week: Nathaniel Dell (LP/thigh): 10 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 12 131 40 0 10.9

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0

