Will Robert Woods Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Woods' stats below.
Woods' season stats include 131 yards on 12 receptions (10.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.
Robert Woods Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Nathaniel Dell (LP/thigh): 10 Rec; 106 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|12
|131
|40
|0
|10.9
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
