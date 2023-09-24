Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods has a good matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 256.5 per game.

Woods' 12 grabs (on 19 total targets) have led to 131 yards receiving (and an average of 65.5 per game).

Woods vs. the Jaguars

Woods vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Jaguars allow 256.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 14th in the league with three passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Woods Receiving Insights

Woods has received 20.9% of his team's 91 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has 131 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 80th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Woods does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

With three red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 42.9% of his team's seven red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

