Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens right now have +1200 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game offensively last year (16th in NFL), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- As the underdog, Baltimore had just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.
- In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Ravens Impact Players
- In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.
- Also, Jackson ran for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- On the ground, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 482 yards (40.2 per game).
- Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games.
- In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith amassed 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+75000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
