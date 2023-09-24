The Baltimore Ravens right now have +1200 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 ATS record last year.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Baltimore averaged 338.8 yards per game offensively last year (16th in NFL), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Ravens were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

As the underdog, Baltimore had just two victories (2-3) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

In 12 games last year, Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.3%.

Also, Jackson ran for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 482 yards (40.2 per game).

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games.

In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith amassed 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2000 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +4000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +4000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +4000 11 November 16 Bengals - +2000 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1300 18 January 7 Steelers - +4000

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.