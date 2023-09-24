Rashod Bateman has a favorable matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts give up 287 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Bateman has totaled 53 receiving yards (to average 26.5 per game), reeling in six passes on six targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bateman and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bateman vs. the Colts

Bateman vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 287 passing yards the Colts give up per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled four touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Colts' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Watch Ravens vs Colts on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bateman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bateman Receiving Insights

In two games this season, Bateman has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Bateman has 10.9% of his team's target share (six targets on 55 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (44th in league play), averaging 53 yards on six passes thrown his way.

Bateman does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.