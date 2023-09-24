Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted seven times and has five catches for 66 yards (13.2 per reception) and zero TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Devin Duvernay (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Ravens vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|5
|66
|7
|0
|13.2
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
