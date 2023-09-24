Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted seven times and has five catches for 66 yards (13.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Devin Duvernay (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec



Ravens vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 5 66 7 0 13.2

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0

