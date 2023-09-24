Nico Collins has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 256.5 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Collins has put up a team-high 226 yards (on 13 catches) with one TD this year. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 113.0 yards per game.

Collins vs. the Jaguars

Collins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 28.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 28.7 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is allowing 256.5 yards per outing this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 14th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (three total passing TDs).

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins has received 22.0% of his team's 91 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He is averaging 11.3 yards per target (19th in league play), picking up 226 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

In one of two games this year, Collins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's two offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

