Nelson Agholor will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Agholor amassed 25.9 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game last year, scoring two TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Agholor and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Agholor vs. the Colts

Agholor vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Indianapolis gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 209.9 yards per game allowed by the Colts through the air last season were the 11th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Colts gave up 25 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.

Watch Ravens vs Colts on Fubo!

Ravens Player Previews

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Agholor with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Agholor Receiving Insights

Agholor hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards twice in nine games last year (22.2%).

He averaged 6.8 yards per target last season (53 targets, 362 yards).

Agholor had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Agholor's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 9/11/2022 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2022 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/24/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/24/2022 Week 12 8 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/1/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/12/2022 Week 14 10 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.