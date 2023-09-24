Nathaniel Dell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Dell's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 3, Dell has 10 receptions for 106 yards -- 10.6 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Thigh

The Texans have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (LP/nir - rest): 12 Rec; 131 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 10 106 29 1 10.6

Dell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1

