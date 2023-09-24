Mark Andrews Week 3 Preview vs. the Colts
Mark Andrews will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Last year, Andrews was targeted 113 times and grabbed 73 passes for 847 yards (56.5 yards per game), the highest total on the current Ravens roster, while scoring five touchdowns.
Andrews vs. the Colts
- Andrews vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 147 REC YPG / REC TD
- Against Indianapolis last season, six players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Colts were the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game.
- The Colts gave up 25 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.
Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Colts
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)
Andrews Receiving Insights
- Andrews went over on receiving yards prop bets in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15) last year.
- He averaged 7.5 yards per target last season (65th in league), picking up 847 yards on 113 passes thrown his way.
- Andrews had a touchdown catch in four games last season, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
Andrews' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jets
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|13 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|9 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
