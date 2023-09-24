Mark Andrews will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last year, Andrews was targeted 113 times and grabbed 73 passes for 847 yards (56.5 yards per game), the highest total on the current Ravens roster, while scoring five touchdowns.

Andrews vs. the Colts

Andrews vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 147 REC YPG / REC TD

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Indianapolis allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Colts were the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game.

The Colts gave up 25 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Andrews Receiving Insights

Andrews went over on receiving yards prop bets in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15) last year.

He averaged 7.5 yards per target last season (65th in league), picking up 847 yards on 113 passes thrown his way.

Andrews had a touchdown catch in four games last season, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Andrews' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 11 TAR / 9 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 13 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

