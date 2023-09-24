Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 287 per game.

Jackson has racked up 406 yards passing (203.0 per game) with two TDs and one pick this year. Jackson has provided value on the ground, too, with 92 yards (46.0 per game) on 18 carries.

Jackson vs. the Colts

Jackson vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 442 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 442 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Colts allow 287 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Colts have scored four touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Colts' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has finished above his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Ravens have passed 44.4% of the time and run 55.6% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

With 55 attempts for 406 passing yards, Jackson is ninth in league action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Jackson has completed at least one touchdown pass once this season, with multiple TDs in that game, out of two games played.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Jackson has passed nine times out of his 55 total attempts while in the red zone (42.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has gone over his rushing yards total once in two opportunities this season.

Jackson has not found paydirt on the ground this season in two games.

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 24-for-33 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 17-for-22 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

