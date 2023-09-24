Justice Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Hill has season stats which include 50 rushing yards on 19 carries (2.6 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for 12 yards.

Justice Hill Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Foot

No other RB is on the injury report for the Ravens.

Ravens vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 19 50 2 2.6 3 3 12 0

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 9 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 11 41 0 3 12 0

