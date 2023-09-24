Will Justice Hill Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justice Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Hill has season stats which include 50 rushing yards on 19 carries (2.6 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for 12 yards.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Justice Hill Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Foot
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Ravens.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ravens vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|19
|50
|2
|2.6
|3
|3
|12
|0
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|8
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|11
|41
|0
|3
|12
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.