Gus Edwards will be facing the seventh-best rushing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Edwards leads the team with 94 yards (47 ypg) on 18 rushes, with one rushing score.

Edwards vs. the Colts

Edwards vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Colts this season.

Edwards will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this week. The Colts give up 78.5 yards on the ground per game.

The Colts' defense is ranked 14th in the league with two rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Ravens Player Previews

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Edwards Rushing Insights

The Ravens have passed 44.4% of the time and run 55.6% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 26.1% of his team's 69 rushing attempts this season (18).

Edwards has one rushing touchdown this year in two games played.

He has one touchdown this season (16.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

