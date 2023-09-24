Will Foster Moreau find his way into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers play in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Moreau was targeted 54 times last year and piled up 420 yards on 33 catches with two TDs. He averaged 30 receiving yards.

Moreau had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 14 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Foster Moreau Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Cardinals 4 3 30 0 Week 3 @Titans 4 3 44 0 Week 7 Texans 5 3 28 0 Week 8 @Saints 9 6 31 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 5 2 42 0 Week 10 Colts 4 3 43 1 Week 11 @Broncos 3 1 33 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 3 33 1 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 32 0 Week 14 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 16 @Steelers 3 2 19 0 Week 17 49ers 3 3 55 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1 1 10 0

