Will Devin Duvernay Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devin Duvernay was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Duvernay's stats on this page.
Devin Duvernay Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/ankle): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Duvernay 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Duvernay Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|3
|0
|0
|0
