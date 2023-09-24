Devin Duvernay was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Duvernay's stats on this page.

Devin Duvernay Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/ankle): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Duvernay 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 0 0 0 0

Duvernay Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bengals 3 0 0 0

