Dameon Pierce has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 83 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Pierce has totaled a team-best 69 yards on 26 carries, good for 34.5 rushing yards per game. Pierce, as a pass-catcher, has four catches for 13 yards (6.5 ypg).

Pierce vs. the Jaguars

Pierce vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 99 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 99 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Jaguars in the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed one opposing rusher to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The 83 rushing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the eighth-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Jaguars' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with one rushing TD conceded so far this season.

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-111)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his two opportunities this season.

The Texans have passed 65.0% of the time and run 35.0% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 49 rushes this season. He's taken 26 of those carries (53.1%).

Pierce has not found paydirt on the ground this season in two games.

He has four red zone rushing carries (57.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Pierce Receiving Insights

After two attempts, Pierce will be aiming to go over a receiving yards over/under for the first time this season.

Pierce has been targeted on six of his team's 91 passing attempts this season (6.6% target share).

He is averaging 2.2 yards per target (150th in NFL play), averaging 13 yards on six passes thrown his way.

Pierce, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

