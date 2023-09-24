Dalton Schultz has a good matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 256.5 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Schultz has hauled in six passes on 11 targets for 38 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game this year.

Schultz vs. the Jaguars

Schultz vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The 256.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 14th in the league by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Schultz has received 12.1% of his team's 91 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He has been targeted 11 times, averaging 3.5 yards per target (141st in NFL).

Having played two games this year, Schultz has not had a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 28.6% of his team's seven red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

