C.J. Stroud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Stroud's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Stroud's season stats include 626 passing yards (313 per game). He is 58-for-91 (63.7%), with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and has seven carries for 21 yards.

C.J. Stroud Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Stroud 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 58 91 63.7% 626 2 0 6.9 7 21 0

Stroud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Ravens 28 44 242 0 0 4 20 0 Week 2 Colts 30 47 384 2 0 3 1 0

