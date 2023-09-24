Will C.J. Stroud Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Stroud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Stroud's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Stroud's season stats include 626 passing yards (313 per game). He is 58-for-91 (63.7%), with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions, and has seven carries for 21 yards.
Keep an eye on Stroud's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
C.J. Stroud Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Texans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|58
|91
|63.7%
|626
|2
|0
|6.9
|7
|21
|0
Stroud Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.