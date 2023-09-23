The Tulane Green Wave (2-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane is totaling 26.0 points per game offensively this year (82nd in the FBS), and is surrendering 19.0 points per game (45th) on the defensive side of the ball. Nicholls State ranks 98th in points per game (15.0), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 39.5 points ceded per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Tulane Nicholls State 364.0 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.0 (116th) 276.7 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (36th) 127.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.5 (105th) 237.0 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (75th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has thrown for 417 yards (139.0 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 48.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 216 yards on 45 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 109 yards on 23 attempts.

Lawrence Keys III's 268 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 13 receptions and one touchdown.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in nine receptions totaling 230 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Brazzell II has a total of 88 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has compiled 373 yards on 49.2% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed 30 times for 112 yards.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 77 yards (on 19 attempts) with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay has hauled in 129 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Terry Matthews has three receptions (on six targets) for a total of 92 yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyren Montgomery's six grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.