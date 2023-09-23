As of September 23 the Houston Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +75000, make them the second-longest shot in the NFL.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Texans games.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins on the road but lost every game at home.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills had 17 TD passes and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 61.0% of his throws for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game).

In addition, Mills rushed for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

On defense last year, Jalen Pitre helped lead the way with five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1200 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +4000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +2800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +25000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2000 11 November 19 Cardinals - +100000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +12500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +6600 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +4000 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.