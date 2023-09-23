Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 23 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1200, rank them sixth in the NFL.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.
- Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Ravens had five wins at home last year and five on the road.
- Baltimore won twice as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.
- The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).
- Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).
- Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.
- Gus Edwards rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games.
- In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith delivered 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+75000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.