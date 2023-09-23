As of September 23 the Baltimore Ravens' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1200, rank them sixth in the NFL.

Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore went 7-9-1 ATS last season.

Last season, five Ravens games hit the over.

Baltimore put up 338.8 yards per game on offense last season (16th in NFL), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens had five wins at home last year and five on the road.

Baltimore won twice as the underdog (2-3) and went 8-4 as the favorite last season.

The Ravens were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson had 17 TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 62.3% of his throws for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game).

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Mark Andrews scored five TDs, hauling in 73 balls for 847 yards (56.5 per game).

Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Gus Edwards rushed for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games.

In 17 games last year, Roquan Smith delivered 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions.

Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2000 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +4000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +4000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +4000 11 November 16 Bengals - +2000 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1300 18 January 7 Steelers - +4000

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.