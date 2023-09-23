The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) will square off against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes are currently heavy, 21-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 71.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Colorado matchup.

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Oregon has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

The Ducks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

Colorado has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.

Oregon & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the Pac-12 +340 Bet $100 to win $340 Colorado To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

