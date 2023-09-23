The No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) and No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 30, Oregon State 25

Washington State 30, Oregon State 25 Oregon State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Washington State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (+3)



Washington State (+3) This year Oregon State has one win against the spread.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Washington State has covered the spread every time so far this season.

This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Oregon State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 57.5 points once this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 57.5 is 31.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (41 points per game) and Washington State (48.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 48.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 36 37 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 58 54.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 32 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.