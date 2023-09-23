The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) in college football action at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Marshall vs. Virginia Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Marshall 31, Virginia Tech 15

Marshall has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Thundering Herd have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Virginia Tech has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Hokies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 66.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Marshall (-5.5)



Marshall (-5.5) Marshall has one win against the spread in one games this season.

Virginia Tech has one win against the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Marshall averages 26 points per game against Virginia Tech's 23, totaling 7.5 points over the contest's point total of 41.5.

Splits Tables

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 Implied Total AVG 23 23 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 49 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

