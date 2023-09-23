The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Razorbacks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Arkansas matchup.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

LSU vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

LSU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +350 Bet $100 to win $350

