The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) host an SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has the 61st-ranked defense this season (338.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 537.3 yards per game. Arkansas ranks 32nd in the FBS with 38.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 45th with 19.0 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

LSU vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

LSU Arkansas 537.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (88th) 338.3 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.3 (10th) 192.7 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 344.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.0 (82nd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 977 passing yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards (52.0 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 393 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 280-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 24 targets.

Kyren Lacy's six receptions have yielded 99 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has compiled 629 yards on 71.4% passing while recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 80 yards with one score.

AJ Green has rushed for 190 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has taken 26 carries and totaled 96 yards with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 receptions on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has put up a 143-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 16 targets.

Jaedon Wilson's 10 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Arkansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.