The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) are overwhelming 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2). The contest has a point total of 46.5.

Nebraska is putting up 339.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 100th in the FBS. Defensively, the Cornhuskers rank 29th, allowing 284.7 yards per contest. In terms of total yards, Louisiana Tech ranks 58th in the FBS (406.5 total yards per game) and 92nd on defense (381.3 total yards allowed per game).

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: BTN

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -20.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Louisiana Tech hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Louisiana Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Louisiana Tech has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +750 or more by bookmakers this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech with 756 yards on 70-of-106 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has racked up 214 yards (on 21 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 288 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 11 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell's five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg).

Deshon Hall has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 12 tackles.

Myles Heard, Louisiana Tech's leading tackler, has 42 tackles and one TFL this year.

Jhamal Shelby Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

