The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1000 +625
FanDuel Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1600 +860

Week 4 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Nebraska has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

