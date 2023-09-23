The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Nebraska has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

