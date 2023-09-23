The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Nebraska has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 22nd-worst with 19.7 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 49th in the FBS (20 points allowed per game). Louisiana Tech is posting 406.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 381.3 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Nebraska 406.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (102nd) 381.3 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.7 (26th) 181 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (21st) 225.5 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (128th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 756 yards on 66% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keith Willis Jr., has carried the ball 33 times for 240 yards (60 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has racked up 214 yards (on 21 carries) with two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 288 receiving yards (72 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 27 targets with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 11 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 113 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 220 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Gabe Ervin Jr., has carried the ball 38 times for 196 yards (65.3 per game), scoring one time.

Alex Bullock's leads his squad with 89 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has reeled in six passes while averaging 27 yards per game.

Billy Kemp IV has been the target of 16 passes and racked up eight catches for 70 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

