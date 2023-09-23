The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +750.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Philadelphia excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Eagles were 7-2. On the road, they were 7-1.

When the underdog, Philadelphia was winless (0-1). But when favored put together a 14-1 record.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC overall.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).

Hurts also ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

A.J. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

In the passing game, DeVonta Smith scored seven TDs, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Haason Reddick delivered 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 17 games last year.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +6600 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1300 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +800 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +600 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +800 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +10000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +100000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +10000

