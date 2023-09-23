J.P. France will start for the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 213 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .438.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (794 total).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

France (11-5 with a 3.84 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

France has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

France has 18 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zach Davies

