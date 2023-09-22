The Houston Texans have +75000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the NFL as of September 22.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

The Texans and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

Last year the Texans had three wins on the road but lost every game at home.

The Texans were 3-2-1 in the AFC South and 3-8-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills threw for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), completing 61.0% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Mills also ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground for the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and accumulated 819 yards (51.2 per game).

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

On defense last year, Jalen Pitre helped lead the charge with five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1200 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +2500 4 October 1 Steelers - +4000 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +4000 6 October 15 Saints - +2800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +25000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2000 11 November 19 Cardinals - +100000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +12500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +6600 15 December 17 @ Titans - +6600 16 December 24 Browns - +4000 17 December 31 Titans - +6600 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.