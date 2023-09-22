Ravens Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1200 as of September 22, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Ravens this season on Fubo!
Ravens Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: -110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200
Looking to place a futures bet on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Baltimore Betting Insights
- Baltimore covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.
- Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game offensively last season (16th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.
- The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.
- When the underdog, Baltimore had only two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
- In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.
- Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.
- Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games.
- Roquan Smith totaled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Ravens to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Ravens Player Futures
2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Texans
|W 25-9
|+75000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bengals
|W 27-24
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|9
|November 5
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 16
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.