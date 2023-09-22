At +1200 as of September 22, the Baltimore Ravens aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Ravens games.

Baltimore totaled 338.8 yards per game offensively last season (16th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Ravens went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

When the underdog, Baltimore had only two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.

In the AFC North the Ravens were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson passed for 2,242 yards (186.8 per game), completing 62.3% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three TDs.

Mark Andrews had 73 catches for 847 yards (56.5 per game) and five touchdowns in 15 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Devin Duvernay had 37 catches for 407 yards (29.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gus Edwards ran for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games.

Roquan Smith totaled three interceptions to go with 169 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Ravens Player Futures

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +75000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2000 3 September 24 Colts - +15000 4 October 1 @ Browns - +4000 5 October 8 @ Steelers - +4000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +6600 7 October 22 Lions - +2800 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +100000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +4000 11 November 16 Bengals - +2000 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +8000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +600 17 December 31 Dolphins - +1300 18 January 7 Steelers - +4000

