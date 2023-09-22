At +750, the Philadelphia Eagles sport the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 22.

Watch the Eagles this season on Fubo!

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +750

Looking to place a futures bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Eagles games last season hit the over.

Philadelphia found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles went 7-2 at home last season and 7-1 away from home.

When the underdog, Philadelphia lost every game (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.

The Eagles were 9-3 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts had 22 TD passes and six interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 66.5% of his throws for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game).

On the ground, Hurts scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 760 yards.

A.J. Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota passed for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Haason Reddick helped lead the charge with 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Eagles to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +10000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +6600 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +6600 7 October 22 Dolphins - +1300 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +800 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +600 12 November 26 Bills - +1000 13 December 3 49ers - +600 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +800 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +10000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +100000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +10000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.